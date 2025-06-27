Scotland Set to Make a Splash This Summer with Wild Shore’s Action-Packed Programme of Watersports and Events

From wakeboarding and open water swimming to kids' adventure camps, the 2025 summer schedule brings the energy Wild Shore is known for!

Scotland’s leading outdoor adventure provider, Wild Shore, has unveiled its biggest summer yet, with an exciting line-up of activities and events across its Scottish locations – including Wild Shore Dundee and Foxlake. Running seven days a week from 26 June to 01 September, Wild Shore is the go-to destination for outdoor water-based fun this summer, designed for families, adrenaline-seekers, and communities across the country.

Wild Shore Dundee is kicking off its full summer schedule starting 27 June, with extended opening hours on Fridays from 16:00 to 18:00. These later sessions offer an exciting opportunity for evening adventure, giving visitors more time to enjoy the water-based activities and scenic views as the day winds down.

Returning this summer is the much-loved ‘Dusk at the Dock’ series. These special evening events create a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere at Wild Shore Dundee, perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Whether you're participating in activities or simply soaking up the ambiance, Dusk at the Dock brings a unique twilight experience to the waterfront.

Wild Shore Dundee will also continue to support open water swimming, providing a safe, city-centre spot for fitness and wellbeing in the wild.

On 9 and 10 August, Wild Shore Dundee and Foxlake will host key stops of The Combined Scottish Wake Series. This thrilling event will showcase some of the best wakeboarding talent from across the country, drawing top riders and enthusiastic spectators for a weekend of high-energy competition and fun.

Also in East Lothian, Foxlake is bringing back its popular Adventure Camp in partnership with Ocean Vertical, available for children aged seven to 16. These fun, skills-focused sessions immerse young adventurers in the outdoors, encouraging confidence, teamwork, and active play. All bookings are managed directly through Ocean Vertical.

To close out the season, Foxlake will host a Ladies’ Night on 29 August (15:00 until dark) will give women aged 18+ the chance to enjoy exclusive access to the park in a relaxed, supportive environment.

James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the presence Wild Shore and Foxlake has across Scotland. This summer is set to be an exciting one - we’re expanding our offering, building deeper community ties, and offering even more ways for people to enjoy the water. It’s set to be our biggest and best season yet.”