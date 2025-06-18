Scotland natives are bringing back popular game show to the Edinburgh Fringe

Gooses Quizzes, Edinburgh’s premier quiz company, has today announced the return of its popular show, The Elimination Game, to the Edinburgh Fringe 2025. The Elimination Game will run consecutively across 25 nights from July 31 - August 24 at Assembly Rooms, Bijou on George Street.

Back for a third year running, The Elimination Game pits the whole audience against each other in an epic trivia battle. With bigger prizes than ever, plus brand-new rounds, the game has been expertly designed with a series of make-or-break questions that test your knowledge and luck, to see if you will face elimination or be crowned champion.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 per person, and each night sees a fresh set of questions, so audience members can go back time and time again. The Elimination Game offers a unique blend of competition and camaraderie that has something for everyone - from classic pub trivia to weirdly specific topics. Each game has approximately 6-10 rounds and with one winner per round, there’s plenty of opportunities to bag yourself a prize.

The Elimination Game is returning to its home in Scotland following a successful activation in America earlier this year.

For those looking to get ahead of the crowd, The Elimination Game will be running a preview show on July 24. Tickets for the preview night are £20.

Andrew Wildgoose, host of the Elimination Game, said: “We’re chuffed to bits to march The Elimination Game back up George Street and into the Fringe. Edinburgh audiences are among the best in the world.

"This year, we’ve brewed up fresh rounds, belter prizes and a few sneaky curveballs that’ll have even the brainiest quiz goers scratching their heads. So grab your pals, your gran and the office geek, leave Google at the door, and get ready for a quiz scrap with more plot twists than the history of Edinburgh itself.

“If you’re eliminated early doors, don’t worry - there’s always another round and the bar’s still open. If you're the last one standing, you’ll earn bragging rights for the rest of the summer (and an actual crown you can keep forever).”