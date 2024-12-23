Fantastic video shows Travis frontman Fran Healy getting a bar crowd singing and dancing as he gave an impromptu karaoke performance of one of the band’s biggest hits.

Amazing footage shows the moment Travis frontman Fran Healy got up on karaoke at a Glasgow bar.

Christmas partiers were delighted to hear the singer performing one of the band’s biggest hits - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

Healy was in The Horseshoe Bar on December 20, where he treated the crowd to an out-of-the-ordinary performance of the song - released in 1999.

Travis were in their home city for their concert at the OVO Hydro which took place the following evening (December 21).

During the show, Healy referenced the viral karaoke video saying: “The Horse Shoe is our local. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. You go there for a pint and a chat.”