Scot Squad Stu unveils new show

Following his acclaimed and sell-out runs of 2023 and 2024, described as “perfectly crafted stand-up” (★★★★ The List), Stuart McPherson returns to the Monkey Barrel with Crisps and a Lie Down.

It's Stu's highly anticipated new Fringe hour about settling down, growing up and how he’s being controlled by his step-dog.

As a millennial, Stu, known for Scot Squad and the podcast Some Laugh, is rapidly approaching an age where his friends are beginning to settle down. Leaving behind the bachelor life, he has suddenly found himself in a world of dinner parties and unattainable mortgages.

Across this hilarious hour, Stu grapples with legacy, self-loathing and the four times he’s seen Noel Edmonds. Join him as he pokes fun at 30-something relationships, generational divides and why he doesn’t want to die surrounded by loved ones.

There’s a chance to catch Stuart before his new show even starts, with the Some Laugh podcast releasing a weekly series of online specials called ‘Summer Laugh’, where recordings of comedy shows by Stu and other Scottish comedians - Marc Jennings, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Rosco Mcclelland and Liam Withnail - will be available for free on YouTube.

By putting the shows together in one free series, the comedians, who are all performing at the Fringe, hope to give fans a one-stop shop during the cost of living crisis.

Stuart McPherson: Crisps and a Lie Down runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 28 July to 24 August (not 12) at 17:05 at Cabaret Voltaire (Cab Vol 1). Tickets are available here: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/stuart-mcpherson-crisps-and-a-lie-down