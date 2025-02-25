Sari Schorr to premiere new album during Glasgow show

US chart-topping New York singer-songwriter, Sari Schorr, is returning to Glasgow this spring - and today she announces she will premiere her new studio album in full at the Stereo on April 30.

At a time when streaming dominates the consumption of music albums in the UK, Sari has decided to ensure her concert-going fans are the very first people to hear her new studio album, which is due for official release on August 1. In addition to playing the new album in full at every UK date, ticket-buyers will also receive a free streaming link to the new studio album at the end of each show – four months before the album is officially released worldwide, in download and physical formats.

In addition, the people of Glasgow have the chance to appear in the video for her new single – film cameras at the show will give concert goers a true night to remember. A live album will also be recorded, and this physical album release will feature one track from each of the 13 venues hosting Sari’s UK tour.

Sari comments: “Rock and blues today is all about live music, and the grassroots clubs and theatres around the UK – such as the Stereo in Glasgow- need to be supported. According to the Music Venue Trust, one UK venue is being forced to close its doors every fortnight and we all need to work a lot harder to protect the future of live music on our doorstep. That’s why I am putting my live audience first this year.

Sari Schorr The Unbreakable Tour 2025

"My new studio album is the best thing I’ve done but rather than chase chart numbers, I first want to share it live first and I can’t wait for my Glasgow fans to enjoy a special evening with me. New music has to be a thank you for those who stand up for artists and help keen local venues open. We will also be recording a live version of the new studio album during the tour and shooting single videos at the Spring shows – so, in every sense, I’m hoping to walk the talk on supporting local venues and saying a big thank you to those music fans that help keep them open.”

Sari Schorr has collaborated with artists such as Walter Trout, Kiefer Sutherland, Marianne Faithfull and with Robin Trower charted a #1 Billboard album in the United States.