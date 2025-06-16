Rosa Garland: Primal Bog

Rosa Garland

Rosa Garland (Trash Salad, The Kink Shame Show) returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with Primal Bog, a clown/live art mash-up that joyfully plunges into erotic desire in its ugliest, stickiest, and most liberating forms.

In the metaphorical Bog - a swampy zone of our psyche thick with shame, taboo, and irresistible allure - audiences meet PB, a clownish, nakedly confident adventurer who is unafraid of slime, worms, mess, or psychological taboos. Through lip syncs, storytelling, lesbian slime wrestling, live tattooing, and delightful cameos from Sean Bean, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rosa’s own asshole, Primal Bog embarks on a playful and rebellious journey into desires too often hidden.

Inspired by Rosa’s personal journey through psychosexual therapy and queer intimacy, Primal Bog dares to reject commodified self-care and corporate-friendly queer liberation. Expect an unapologetically grotesque experience: bright orange slime, real worms, bodily fluids, and a defiant celebration of bodies unburdened by the male gaze.

Rosa Garland says: “Finding your pleasure isn’t always clean or aesthetically pleasing, especially when you’ve grown up queer and closeted. I want audiences to dive into the strangest and most liberating ride of their lives - to embrace curiosity, tenderness, playfulness, and even flippancy with our bodies rather than constantly ‘preserving the merchandise.’ Come into the bog; the mud is fine.”

Previous shows by Rosa Garland have earned critical acclaim and sell-out runs at Soho Theatre, VAULT Festival, and Edinburgh Fringe, with Trash Salad named among the Telegraph’s best comedy shows at Fringe 2022 and 2023. Alongside solo clown work, Rosa is a founding member of Poltergeist theatre company (www.poltergeisttheatre.com), who make heartfelt, thoughtful, unabashedly fun and unashamedly nerdy shows and experiences. Poltergeist won the Samuel French New Play Award 2018 and Untapped Award 2019, with two sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs,and most recently completed a second run of their critically acclaimed adaptation of Alice in Wonderland at Brixton House (★★★★★ - The Stage). Other recent credits include workshopping ‘Scenes from a Repatriation’ at the Royal Court, and a role in BAFTA-nominated short film ‘Quiet Life’ for BBC iPlayer.

Primal Bog invites everyone to confront and embrace the joyful weirdness and shared vulnerability within our own inner bogs.