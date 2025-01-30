Romance and relaxation at The Leddie

The Leddie, Aberlady's boutique hotel and restaurant, has today unveiled its latest programme of Valentine-focused events aimed at bringing people together in a cosy and intimate setting. From paint-and-sip evenings to skincare soirees, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Launching this February, The Leddie team has carefully curated an event lineup designed to celebrate local talent, inspire creativity, and create memorable experiences.

Back by popular demand, on Wednesday February 12 at 6.30pm The Leddie is hosting its sell-out Paint & Sip Night in collaboration with The Drift Candle Company. Expect a fun and interactive evening where guests will unleash their creativity and paint their bespoke candles while enjoying a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne. This laid-back event is perfect for budding artists or anyone looking for a relaxing evening out. Tickets are £30 per person and include all materials, a glass of bubbles and your candle to take home.

For those looking for the perfect ‘Galentine’s’ activity or a luxurious pamper night, The Leddie has partnered with luxury skincare brand, The Face Planner to host its first-ever Pink, Wine & Pamper night on Thursday February 13 at 7pm. Guests can sit back and sip on a selection of pink wines while enjoying a luxury pamper session designed to leave you feeling refreshed and radiant. In this interactive session, The Face Planner experts will guide guests through their four best-selling Face Planner products and will be on hand to discuss personal skin concerns to provide perfect recommendations. Tickets are £35 per person and include a selection of four pink wines.

The restaurant at The Leddie, Aberlady

From February 14-16, The Leddie is running an indulgent Valentine’s Day offer starting at £324. This exclusive offer includes an overnight stay for two, a sumptuous three-course dinner, a chilled bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne waiting in your room upon arrival, and a delicious breakfast the following morning.

Robert Clark, General Manager of The Leddie, said: “Since opening, The Leddie has been dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that connect and inspire our community. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we’ve curated a series of events that celebrate every kind of love—self-love, romantic connections, and cherished friendships. We can’t wait to welcome you to The Leddie and make this season of love one to remember.”

For more information and for tickets, please visit: https://www.theleddie.com/events-live-music/.