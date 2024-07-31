Robot Vacuum Fight Club

An immersive, interactive game show with robot vacuums.

We bought a bunch of robot vacuum cleaners off Temu. Form a team with your fellow audience members, pick a vacuum, customise it, and then pit it against a dozen others in a furious knockout competition that will test your robot's speed, suction, agility and fighting spirit. The winning team gets to take home (whatever's left) of the losing teams. That's it. That's the show. If you like Robot Wars, this will probably be nothing like it, but you should come along anyhow.