Precious fiddle used to teach Robert Burns to shine at Glasgow's Hydro and New York's Carnegie Hall

Musicians to play instrument believed to have been made around 1750

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of Scotland's most important musical instruments, thanks to its links with the nation's most celebrated poet.

Musician Ewen Henderson with the ‘Gregg Fiddle’ at the Burns Monument in Alloway, Ayrshire. | Supplied

The 18th-century violin normally has pride of place among the artefacts on display at the museum celebrating the life and legacy of Robert Burns in his native Ayrshire, due to the part it was said to have been played in teaching the poet how to dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the instrument, which was reputedly played by dance teacher William Gregg during country dancing lessons at the house where he later helped launch a male-only “Bachelors' Club”, is set to thrill thousands at iconic music venues in Glasgow and New York.

Two of Scotland's leading fiddlers are being given the chance to play the decorated baroque violin at the OVO Hydro and Carnegie Hall.

The instrument was restored to its original condition seven years ago by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), shortly before it was named one of the 25 most important objects in Scottish history by national tourism agency VisitScotland.

Organisers of the concerts have secured permission for the violin, which has only been occasionally played by Ayrshire fiddlers Alistair McCulloch and David Moore in recent years, to leave Alloway temporarily after NTS became an official Hoolie charity partner last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lochaber musician Ewen Henderson will have the honour of playing the "Gregg Fiddle", as the instrument is known, next month at the third annual Hoolie at the Hydro event. Inverness-born fiddler Duncan Chisholm will then get the chance to play the instrument at the first Hoolie in New York, which will be staged in April as part of the annual Tartan Week celebrations.

The two musicians have visited the museum in Alloway, where Burns was born in 1759, to learn about the intricacies of the instrument. The fiddle is made of pine, bird’s-eye maple and plain cut sycamore.

The Hoolie in the Hydro event, which will also feature appearances from the leading Celtic and Scots trad acts Capercaillie, Skerryvore, Talisk, Rura and Henderson's own band Mànran, is expected to feature the biggest audience that will ever have heard the “Gregg Fiddle” since it was made around 1750.

Musician and broadcaster Gary Innes, who created the Hoolie events and also plays in Mànran, said: "Robert Burns is an unparalleled figure within Scotland’s culture, so to be able to bring part of his legacy to the Hoolie stages, both at home and across the Atlantic, is remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Hoolie brand, I am always looking to break new ground and create memories, reflecting the excitement, energy and heritage of Scotland’s vibrant traditional music scene.

Musician Duncan Chisholm with the ‘Gregg Fiddle’ at the Burns Monument in Alloway, Ayrshire. | Supplied

“To be able to work with the National Trust for Scotland on something as special as this feels like a landmark occasion. I hope it will create a moment of magic for both the musicians and our audiences.”

NTS head of fundraising Ali MacLeod said: "This is an exciting partnership celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Scotland. "It’s a unique opportunity to blend entertainment with heritage, creating an enriching experience for all involved.

"By joining forces with the Hoolie events, we can make a significant impact on cultural preservation and engagement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad