Richard Dawkins announces Glasgow date as part of 2024 Live Tour

The world-renowned evolutionary biologist and best-selling author of such landmark books as The Selfish Gene, The God Delusion and Unweaving The Rainbow has earned millions of admirers through his passion for the wonders of science and the vital importance of reason.

He now takes to the road later this year with An Evening With Richard Dawkins and Friends which visits Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Thursday October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 19 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Richard Dawkins

Renowned for his unapologetic advocacy of science and reason, Dawkins is celebrated for groundbreaking work that captivates millions with his passion for scientific inquiry.

In his new tour – which begins in the USA in September, before heading to the UK and Europe – Dawkins and a number of special guests will connect with audiences in unscripted conversations touching on topics from science to religion, life on earth and beyond.

Audiences will hear first-hand about forthcoming book – The Genetic Book of the Dead – in which Dawkins delves into the transformative potential of DNA in our understanding of evolution.

So don't miss the opportunity to be part of this enlightening experience delivered with this legendary scientist’s trademark honesty and wit.

The Glasgow show is one of six UK dates promoted by Live Nation’s Cuffe and Taylor in association with WME and IDEATE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor's Director of Theatre Touring, said: “Richard Dawkins is revered and respected as one of the world’s foremost scientists and thinkers and we are honoured to be bringing his 2024 Tour here to the UK with six unmissable shows.

“His live shows are always thought-provoking and insightful, and we expect this new tour will be incredibly popular so we would advise booking early to avoid disappointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad