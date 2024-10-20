Review: What Scotland can expect from Afro Celt Sound System

The Afro Celt Sound System experience challenged my boundaries of music conception.

The band will perform in Edinburgh on Monday, October 21 at Summerhall.

Afro Celt Sound System performed at Band on the Wall in Manchester on Friday evening to a packed house that showcased a broad spectrum of contemporary society.

The band was met with wide appeal as smartly dressed professionals bopped alongside dreadlocked rocking free spirits and the crowd featured people of all ages in attendance.

They were billed on the venue’s website as a ‘ground-breaking blend of African, Gaelic and Bhangra influenced sounds has won the hearts and minds of audiences since the group’s beginnings over 25 years ago.’

It was my first experience with Afro Celt Sound System and despite my initial impression where I wondered how such an eclectic meld of different styles of music could successfully co-exist – much like the contrast in the crowd – it all gradually came smoothly together.

My research into the band soon intrigued me as I discovered they were formed over a quarter of a century ago, are a Grammy-nominated group and have sold over 1.5m albums worldwide – you can read the preview of their Manchester show here.

However, as I made my way into Band on the Wall I did not know what to expect – I had decided not to listen before the act so I could offer a fresh perspective on the show.First up, vocalist and guitarist Kindelan melted the crowd with her warm-up set.

Kindelan – full name Laura Kindelan on stage as the support act.

The Yorkshire musician rapidly endeared herself to the crowd with an intimate less is more style of music as she serenaded them with her dreamy voice.

A standout track was Cigarettes which in the musician’s own words was about, “things that you want but aren’t good for you.”

Kindelan switched effortlessly between electric guitar and acoustic throughout her set and her audience were soon engaging with the charismatic singer as she directed them to sing along during Playing Games.

She hit some impressive high notes during that tune and set the scene perfectly for the main act.

Band stalwart Johnny Kalsi performing.

The main event soon took to the stage and instantly fired into a song that got everybody moving.

It was immediately evident that the band had a lot about them that shone through the bright colours and lights that swelled around the performance.

Vocalist, balafon and kora player N’Faly Kouyate sang a heartbreaking song about his niece Koumaty Kouyaté and her two-year-old daughter who had drowned off the coast of Tunisia.

Their boat capsized while they were trying to cross the ocean to the west – the song was a message to try and discourage others from doing the same.

N’Faly Kouyate spread a message of peace and love.

The Guinean musician then spoke about the importance of peace during a volatile age in his native language of French.

He was joined on stage by a myriad of other musicians from percussionists to backup singers to other members of the band including multi-instrumentalist Tara Howley and vocalist/percussionist Johnny Kalsi.

There were many elements to the performance that meant it was challenging to take everything in at once.

It took some time for me to realise the extent of what was happening on stage.

The kaleidoscope of colours, sounds and visual imagery was quite overwhelming – at least initially.

With the projector constantly flashing images, the different coloured lighting and multiple musicians on stage – many of whom were shrouded in the background – it was borderline chaotic at times.

But it all came together.

I felt like a student trying to work out a complicated equation – I wasn’t completely sure how it worked but I knew fundamentally that it did what it was designed to achieve.

The music transcends cultural boundaries and creates a fusion that adds value to the audience experience.

One of the highlights for me was the track Lock Down Reel which is on the band’s new album, Ovo.

Their eighth studio album and their long-awaited label debut on Six Degrees Record is a tribute to their late founder – producer and lead guitarist Simon Emmerson – which, sadly, was the last one he worked on before losing his battle with cancer last year.

Members of the band spoke fondly of Simon during their set and told stories about him while explaining how he influenced them to come together.

Afro Celt Sound System created the song during lockdown down and people from all over the planet danced to it from the comfort of their homes.

It provided an escape from the pressures of the pandemic for a few minutes and was the perfect backdrop on the screen behind the band as they performed the song.

There was a lot constantly happening on the stage which briefly felt overwhelming but it all ultimately came together.

Overall, the evening made for a curious but fulfilling segue into the band’s music that will no doubt send me down a rabbit hole in a quest to learn more.