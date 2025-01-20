Return of free property advice sessions announced

ESPC, the leading Scottish property company, has announced the return of its popular ‘Ask the Expert’ advice events for 2025, in a brand new location.

The first session will take place on Wednesday 29 January between 1-2pm, with the subsequent session at 5-6pm on Wednesday 12 February, and sessions continuing every second Wednesday thereafter, alternating between handy lunchtime and post-work slots.

The events will be hosted at The Huxley on Rutland Street while ESPC prepares its brand-new Property Information Centre on George Street for opening later this spring.

The sessions offer those thinking of buying or selling a home the chance to obtain free, no-obligation and tailor-made advice from a host of property experts, including solicitor estate agents from ESPC’s member firms, and the independent mortgage advisors from ESPC Mortgages.

It doesn’t matter where attendees are on their personal property journeys; the sessions can help everyone from first-time buyers or sellers to seasoned homeowners or prospective property investors. Whatever the circumstances, the ESPC Ask the Expert sessions allow attendees to get the answers to all of their questions, in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “We know that so many people find ESPC’s free advice services a crucial element in the success of their personal property journeys, and while we wait for our new Property Information Centre to open later this year, we are incredibly pleased to be able to continue to offer this in a new setting.

"While the backdrop may be different, the premise remains the same, with attendees all able to access free advice on buying and selling, as well as mortgage advice, from a varied roster of property and mortgages experts. We look forward to seeing lots of attendees, and we’re very excited to be able to continue to help people achieve their personal property goals in 2025.”