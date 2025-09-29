Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare 1909 edition of The Scotsman, reporting the first flight across the English Channel, is part of an exhibition of historic newspapers on display at a Scottish book festival.

The copy of the newspaper, published on July 26, 1909, is on show at Wigtown Book Festival.

Under the headline "Frenchman Flies The Channel", the article reports that Louis Bleriot's “Great Triumph" was a "remarkable feat of flying" and saw his "heavier than air machine" make the journey in 30 minutes.

Describing Bleriot as a “plucky aviator”, the story said his monoplane was a “marvellous machine” of “his own construction”.

This year Historic Newspapers, a business based in Wigtown, is staging an exhibition called History as it Happened, featuring newspapers from across the decades.

The exhibition covers everything from the end of the Second World War in Europe, through to the lunar landings and on to immense economic shocks such as when inflation hit 25 per cent.

Every item on display is an authentic, original newspaper, offering a rare chance to experience history as it was first reported.

Robert May, managing director of Historic Newspapers, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our archive back to Wigtown and share these incredible artefacts with festival audiences.

“This town is part of our own story – from our beginnings on North Main Street to our present-day archive in nearby Baldoon – so it feels especially fitting to stage this exhibition here. It’s not only about preserving history, but about experiencing the raw impact of how news shaped the public’s understanding of events, big and small.”

The free exhibition has five themed areas, exploring recurring issues such as the cost of living; headlines that got it wrong - from political predictions to premature obituaries; stories which were reported differently in different publications, iconic front pages and a history of newspapers.

One story singled out as having been reported differently by newspapers includes the death of Elvis Presley. While the Daily Mirror gave the musician known as “The King” with a full-page tribute on August 17, 1977, by contrast, The Times ran a brief column, devoid of images or fanfare.

Robert May, managing director of Historic Newspapers, with a copy of a rare 1909 edition of The Scotsman, reporting the first flight across the English Channel. | Colin Hattersley / Wigtown Festi

Historic Newspapers has the biggest newspaper archive in private ownership, with millions of historic editions safely preserved at its archive in Baldoon.

Adrian Turpin, Wigtown Book Festival artistic director, said: “Having been a newspaper journalist for many years, I’m excited to have this exhibition taking place as part of our festival.

“Newspapers have kept us informed about the transformative events that shape our world, entertained us with chat and gossip and been a cornerstone of contemporary culture through everything from fashion features to book reviews.

“This is a superb chance to see how they reported the events which shaped our lives, and to see how newspapers themselves were constantly reshaped by changing times.”