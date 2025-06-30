Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare 19th-century musical game - one of only three known to still be in existence and the only invention of any kind to be patented by a woman in that year - is to go on display to the public for the first time.

Musical Game will be part of a new exhibition, West End Girls, at the Georgian House in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh as part of a new exhibition by the National Trust for Scotland. The showcase aims to shed a light on the stories and pastimes of children growing up in Edinburgh’s New Town in the early 19th century.

The game was invented by Ann Young, the only woman to receive a patent that year and one of only 40 females to receive a patent in a 200-year period from 1617 to 1816.

Ms Young lived in St James Square at the opposite end of George Street to Charlotte Square. It is believed the game could have been enjoyed by the Lamont family who originally lived in the Georgian House.

Sheonagh Martin, National Trust for Scotland visitor services manager at the Georgian House, said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors to our new exhibition West End Girls, to see the rare Musical Game, by Ann Young, on display to the public for the first time at the Georgian House.

“The family friendly game offered different versions to play depending on ability and could’ve been enjoyed by the Lamont family who resided at No 7 Charlotte Square. The musical knowledge required to play, and the complexity of the game, highlighted the importance of musical instruction amongst the wealthy elite during the 18th and 19th centuries, who regarded it as an indicator of social status.”

The family friendly game, created in 1801, offered different versions to play depending on ability. | The National Trust for Scotland

Kit Baston, National Trust for Scotland visitor services assistant at the Georgian House, who carried out research for West End Girls, said: “The exhibition celebrates the lives of three girls who spent their early years in or near Charlotte Square, including Elizabeth Grant of Rothiemurchus, Catherine Sinclair and Marjory Fleming. Elizabeth’s candid memoirs, Catherine’s lively tales, and Marjory’s journals provide invaluable insights into childhood, especially female education, and their experiences challenge the idea that Georgian women lacked education.