Prolific Scottish street artist to hold free exhibition with storage specialists

In a groundbreaking fusion of urban art and industrial space in Linlithgow, Scotland’s mysterious street art icon The Rebel Bear is set to unveil a bold new exhibition in an unconventional location.

Teaming up with BOXXS Self Storage at the Mill Road Industrial Estate, the artist will transform the company’s Linlithgow site into an open-air gallery with large scale original works painted directly onto the sides of storage containers.

The one day only exhibition will be open to the public on Sunday, July 6, from 11am to 4pm, offering a free and family friendly experience that reimagines self-storage as a platform for public art.

There will be 500 free ice cream cones given out on the day to attendees to enjoy as they navigate the exhibition.

“We have always believed BOXXS should be about more than just storage,” said Shaf Rasul, Director of BOXXS Self Storage. “Having such a high profile – yet anonymous – artist like The Rebel Bear use our facilities to showcase his work flips expectations and brings something vibrant to a space people usually overlook. We are opening the gates and letting art take over.”

The Rebel Bear is known for his anonymous persona, furry bear suit, and powerful murals that explore themes of love, politics, surveillance, and humanity. His work has appeared in cities around the world, from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Paris and New York, captivating global audiences while keeping his identity a secret.

A source close to the Rebel Bear said: “Painting on containers is a way to turn something industrial and functional into something beautiful. For the Bear, it’s a rare chance to practice his work without the usual police pressure faced by street artists - and we’re excited that people can come see it for free.”

Following the free event, selected pieces from the exhibition will be relocated to a new BOXXS site currently under development. Some of the painted containers will even be repurposed as office units, allowing the artwork to become a permanent fixture of the built environment.