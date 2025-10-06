Private art gallery once Scotland's biggest to close after 46 years following drop in footfall
A major private art gallery in Glasgow is to close after 46 years, citing a lack of footfall in the city centre after the pandemic.
The Roger Billcliffe Gallery on Bath Street - for a long time Scotland's biggest private art gallery - will shut in what has been described as a “a difficult and sad decision”.
Roger Billcliffe, who founded the Fine Art Society in 1979, before it became the Roger Billcliffe Gallery in 1992, said online selling of art had increased, but footfall in Glasgow had fallen, resulting in the collapse of many businesses.
Mr Billcliffe, who is also a renowned scholar of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, said: “I will be 80 in January, and while it has been a difficult and sad decision, after 46 years running a gallery I believe this will be an appropriate time to stand down.”
He said a number of businesses in the area, known as Glasgow’s art quarter, had closed due to a trend towards buying art online and a drop in footfall following the Covid lockdowns.
He said: “The gallery has experienced some wonderful highs, and of course we’ve had our lows. Like many others in the art business, we have witnessed many market moods, none more so than since Covid-19, which changed our personal and business lives in many ways.
“While online selling of art has increased, footfall in Glasgow has dropped significantly, reflecting the demise or relocation of many of the businesses, which made our area of the city centre so vibrant.”
