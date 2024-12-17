Premium whisky brand launches exclusive blending sessions

Visitors offered hands-on experience to master the art of blending

Whisky lovers are being offered the chance to immerse themselves in the art of blending through a brand-new hands-on experience guided by industry experts.

The unique experience will teach participants the intricacies of whisky blending, including practical exercises where they can even create their own unique dram.

Wemyss Family Spirits is now welcoming visitors to its new experience at its Kingsbarns Distillery in Fife, with booking slots now available.

Isabella Wemyss, Co-founder and Director of Production for Wemyss Family Spirits said: "No matter if you are a whisky connoisseur or someone at the start of their whisky journey, our team have created a unique experience that caters to all.

“This is a hands-on experience that will allow visitors to take what they’ve learned and experiment blending their own whisky that they can then take home.

“Our team have gone to considerable lengths to ensure this workshop is the best it can possibly be, we’ve held multiple trial sessions to gather feedback and we’re really looking forward to welcoming people to learn all about what goes into making a top whisky.”

Those who attend will learn directly from leading whisky experts trained under Isabella who leads the selection of casks and blending of both Wemyss Malts and Kingsbarns whisky.

Her journey began in the family’s tea business, where she trained as a tea taster, honing her skills in flavour analysis.

Bringing this expertise into the whisky industry, in 2005 Isabella joined her brother William Wemyss, Founder and Chairman of Wemyss Family Spirits in shaping Kingsbarns Distillery in Fife, where she is passionate about creating unique flavours through cask choice.

William Wemyss said: “Our blending workshops will offer a chance for the team to share their passion and expertise with guests, while showcasing the distinct qualities that make our whiskies stand out.

“Those who come can expect to come away with some new knowledge, as well as a top-quality dram they would have blended themselves to share with friends and family.”

Tickets for the experience start at at £50 with session will run for approximately one hour. Those interested are encouraged to book on the website soon to avoid missing out.

Based on the blend profile participants create, they will also receive a miniature from the core range, featuring The Hive (sweet) Spice King (spice), or Peat Chimney (smoky).

Earlier this year Kingsbarns Distillery announced it was barrelling ahead with further ambitious growth plans after launching a multi-million-pound investment programme to increase production and capacity for its award-winning whisky.

Wemyss Family Spirits is an independent, family-owned company producing premium Scottish spirits, including single malts, blended malts, and gins, using the family’s core values of craftsmanship and sustainability.

Wemyss Family Spirits also powers its Darnley’s and Kingsbarns distilleries and visitor centres entirely by its own hydro schemes.

Their broader sustainability strategy includes meticulous waste management, with by-products from Darnley’s and Kingsbarns distilleries, such as spent grains, repurposed for animal feed and other agricultural uses.