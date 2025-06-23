Premier Stays Fife expands its luxury portfolio in the home of golf
From championship fairways to medieval charm, St Andrews remains a magnet for golfers, heritage lovers, and coastal explorers. Premier Stays Fife continues to redefine what it means to stay in style—offering homes that blend five-star comfort with unbeatable access to the town's historic and cultural treasures.
New Properties Worth Discovering
Among the latest additions to the portfolio is "The Old Schoolhouse", a tastefully converted Victorian building with vaulted ceilings, original stonework, and views across the rolling Links. Perfect for golf groups or family retreats, it’s located just minutes from the 18th hole of the Old Course.
Also new is "West Sands Residence", a modern coastal apartment featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, a private balcony, and uninterrupted views of West Sands Beach—famously featured in Chariots of Fire. It's a haven for couples seeking luxury and seclusion with nature on their doorstep.
Finally, "Cathedral View Lodge" offers a truly unique stay. Nestled in the heart of St Andrews’ historic quarter, it combines contemporary design with panoramic sights of the ancient St Andrews Cathedral. A peaceful retreat with every modern amenity, it's already booking fast for the summer season.
Where Tradition Meets Luxury
"People come to St Andrews for the golf, but they fall in love with the atmosphere, the views, the history,” says a spokesperson from Premier Stays Fife. “Our goal is to give guests not just a place to stay, but a place to feel part of something timeless."
With each handpicked property, the company offers more than a getaway—it offers the chance to live the legend of St Andrews, whether for a long weekend or an extended retreat.
Have you stayed in St Andrews before, or is it still on your bucket list? Tell us—what would your dream stay in the Home of Golf look like?