Phil Wainman, the man behind Bay City Rollers' Bye Bye Baby, hits the fringe

Record producer, songwriter and former drummer, the man behind a string of sixties, seventies and eighties hits, including The Bay City Rollers number one success Bye Bye Baby, is set to take the Edinburgh Fringe by storm this August, with the world premiere of Phil Wainman and Guests - The Rock N Roll Hitmakers.

Phil Wainman's CV reads like a Who’s Who of the late Twentieth Century rock ‘n’ roll scene. and what Phil doesn’t know about the British music industry of the ‘60s, 70s and ‘80s ain’t worth knowing.

In the 1960s, he played drums for artists as diverse as Shirley Bassey and Jimmy Cliff and The Rolling Stones favourite band The Paramounts, later to renamed Procol Harum.

In the 1970s he crossed to the other side of the mixing desk to produce for a band called Sweet. Working with the legendary songwriting duo Chapman and Chinn, together they had 11 top twenty records including the number one hit Blockbuster. Then came The Bay City Rollers for whom he produced another number one - Bye Bye Baby, followed by a number one album, another number one single - Give A Little Love and so on.

Hot on those platform heels, there were gold and silver albums with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Mud, ShowaddyWaddy, Dollar, Darts and Generation X featuring Billy Idol and then of course The Boomtown Rats with I Don’t Like Mondays.

In all Phil has sold more than 200 million records worldwide and they’re still selling!

This August, he comes to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time with an Audience Q&A featuring special guests. Together, they discuss some of the iconic artists with whom they have worked.

An excellent raconteur – he delves into his fascinating past to offer a rare insight into life in the heart of the music industry – a highly entertaining and educational afternoon is guaranteed, full of funny and poignant music stories and maybe a bit of dirt to dish.