Paw Patrol Live! tour 2020: tickets, presale details, dates and venues for the Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen shows

Based on the hit animated TV series, Paw Patrol Live will perform in 16 locations across the UK in July and August 2020 - including three Scottish venues.

“Race to the Rescue” follows 2018's 11-stop UK tour, "The Great Pirate Adventure", bringing another high-energy, musical adventure to the stage.

Everyone's favourite Paw Patrol characters will take to the stage for fun adventures. (Picture: P&J Live Marketing)

Paw Patrol first premiered on TV in 2013 on Nickelodeon, and has garnered a huge young fanbase who love to follow the adventures of their favourite pups, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma.

There have already been six seasons made up of 182 episodes, and now kids can get a slice of live action from the dogs in 2020.

The tour kicks off at Utilita Stadium in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Saturday 4 July before shows in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Wembley, Brighton, Cardiff and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Playhouse show and how to get tickets.

What happens in Paw Patrol Live?

When Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

Featuring everyone’s favourite Paw Patrol characters, the performance shows that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’.

The pups are brought to life on stage with their vehicles and packs to perform the important rescue mission.

Featuring up-tempo music and high-tech video walls, kids will be transported into the TV series’ locations, such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain.

During the show, the audience has the opportunity to participate in the adventure and become part of the paw Patrol Cheer Team.

The show shares lessons on citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their skills and teamwork.

Easing young ones into theatre gently, it includes two acts and an intermission.

Where are the shows taking place?

Paw Patrol Live! stops at Aberdeen first on its Scotland leg of the tour, with morning, afternoon and evening shows at P&J Live Aberdeen on Wednesday 8 July.

The next stop is Edinburgh Playhouse for an evening show on Tuesday 14 July, followed by morning, afternoon and evening shows on Wednesday 15 July.

Finally, the pups will take to the stage at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo, with morning, afternoon and evening shows on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July.

Here's a full list of the tour dates:

Sat 4 Jul: Utilita Stadium, Newcastle-upon-Tyne (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 8 Jul: P&J Live, Aberdeen (morning, afternoon & evening)

Tue 14 Jul: Edinburgh Playhouse (evening)

Wed 15 Jul: Edinburgh Playhouse (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 18 Jul: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 19 Jul: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 22 Jul: O2 Apollo Manchester (morning, afternoon & evening)

Thu 23 Jul: O2 Apollo Manchester (morning, afternoon & evening)

Tue 4 Aug: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 5 Aug: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 8 Aug: The Brighton Centre (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 15 Aug The SSE Arena, Wembley (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 16 Aug: The SSE Arena, Wembley (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 19 Aug: Bournemouth International Centre (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sat 22 Aug: SSE Arena, Belfast (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 23 Aug: SSE Arena, Belfast (morning, afternoon & evening)

Wed 26 Aug: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (morning, afternoon & evening)

Thu 27 Aug: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (morning, afternoon & evening)

Sun 30 Aug: Venue Cymru, Llandudno (morning, afternoon & evening)

Mon 31 Aug: Venue Cymru, Llandudno (morning, afternoon & evening)

How do I get tickets?

Presale tickets are available from 9am on Thursday 5 December.

Tickets for all dates and times go on sale at 9am on Fri 6 Dec.