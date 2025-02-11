Outer Spaces to open exhibition of newly commissioned artwork in formerly disused space in Aberdeen’s historic Shiprow
Aberdeen-based visual artists Lauren McLaughlin, Maria Muruaga and Kirsty Russell will present the outcome of a six-month Outer Spaces commissioning project, supported by Creative Funding from Aberdeen City Council, in UNIT E on Aberdeen’s Shiprow from Saturday 1 to Sunday 16 March (Preview: Friday 28 February, 5pm - 7pm).
Outer Spaces is committed to building a new infrastructure for arts in Scotland, and have supported over 900 artists in 120 properties across 13 local authorities. Since 2021, they have harnessed unused commercial spaces for public good by removing financial barriers to visual artists looking for access to space for research and experimentation, encouraging collaboration and cultural renewal in our arts sector.
With the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival’s 2024 theme IN/VISIBLE as a starting point, the selected artists engaged local communities through a programme of workshops to explore hidden mental health challenges in society today. These workshops fostered social connection through collaborative artistic practice to inspire the development of new artwork for IN OUR SPACES.
Lauren McLaughlin’s creative workshops invited mothers and caregivers to reflect on their daily lives by making lists. These lists—ranging from mundane to deeply emotional—reflect the multifaceted roles that mothers play and the often overwhelming mental load they bear. Tasks, desires and frustrations are captured. Incorporating text from the lists, McLaughlin has created a large-scale quilt. The textile work will serve as both a metaphor for the emotional and physical labour of motherhood and as a literal manifestation of the burdens that are often carried in silence.
Maria Muruaga invited participants to work with porcelain, encouraging them to become present while working with this delicate material. These pieces, produced collectively by workshop participants, form part of the larger installation exhibited for IN OUR SPACES where the individual works come together to reflect how individuals are ultimately interconnected.
Kirsty Russell’s commission is working in conversation with an embroidery group that formed in response to their collective witnessing of the genocide in Gaza. Communities have always gathered over textile work and this body of work is inspired by these social settings, and their potential for storytelling and connection. Inside the building, new textile work constructed from seams and offcuts of the repurposed hospital scrubs the embroidery group use in their collective project will be presented. Outer Spaces have worked with JACK ARTS Scotland, part of BUILDHOLLYWOOD to extend the exhibition beyond the gallery walls, displaying Russell’s work on the exterior of the building.
Since 2021, Outer Spaces has supported visual artists by working in the context of vacant and disused spaces across Scotland as sites of research and experimentation. The IN OUR SPACES commission supports the professional development of three artists as well as the communities they work with in the city. The selected artists received a £3,000 fee, access to a large Outer Spaces studio/exhibition space and support from the Outer Spaces team.
Unit E, Shiprow in Aberdeen is a versatile space that works well for artists working with community groups as well as for exhibiting work in a central location. This space will continue to be used by Outer Spaces beyond the exhibition for artist-led community engagement.
“We are thrilled to continue our support for artists in Aberdeen with IN OUR SPACES, an exhibition that makes public the vital work artists are doing with their communities and showcases Outer Spaces commitment to cultural renewal. As well as this commission opportunity for local artists and previous work in Aberdeen, Outer Spaces currently supports 88 artists with free space for their creative practice across 20 properties in the city. We hope to see you at the exhibition and look forward to sharing more exciting news from Outer Spaces in 2025.” Shân Edwards, Director, Outer Spaces.