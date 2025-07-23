Opening date announced for Glasgow's Citizens Theatre after seven year closure

The theatre has been closed since 2018

A community-led procession through the Gorbals will next month officially reopen Glasgow's Citizens Theatre after a seven-year closure.

An official opening date of 23 August has now been set for the long-shuttered venue, with a planned programme of events dubbed the theatre’s Homecoming celebrations.

Leading the procession are two striking, specially crafted puppets – Comedy and Tragedy – inspired by the Greek goddesses Melpomene and Thalia, before a community-made banner is unveiled at the theatre, celebrating the many voices, cultures, and stories that shape the theatre’s home.

The theatre will then remain open for a full weekend of free celebratory activities, followed by ten days of bookable workshops and special events.

The theatre has undergone a transformational, multi-million pound refurbishment since 2018, the first since the category B-listed building began life as a working theatre in 1878. Initially slated for reopening in 2021, the project was delayed by the pandemic and complications with the renovation.

Final costs are believed to be more than £30 million, with the Scottish Government forced to step in at the end of last year to plug an £8m funding shortfall which MSPs warned could put the theatre’s future at risk.

The Citizens Theatre is set to re-open in August following a seven-year refurbishment

In September, Small Acts of Love, a collaboration by playwright Frances Poet and composer Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue focusing on bonds formed by the Lockerbie bombing, will be the first play performed to an audience since the refurbishment.

In October, the new 150-seat Studio Theatre is opened with two productions devised and presented by the theatre’s Participate groups – Close by the Young Co, which opens on 8 October, and Making Your Mark by the Citz Community Collective, which opens on 22 October.

Catrin Evans, participate director, Citizens Theatre, said: “This Homecoming is inspired by our fantastic new building that we know so many people are keen to get inside - but it's also about so much more. It’s about reconnecting with our neighbours, welcoming new voices, and celebrating creativity itself as a form of community-building.

“We’re offering a range of activities so that everyone and anyone can step into the Citizens Theatre, try something new, take themselves on a journey and feel that this space belongs to them. Whether it’s your first time through the doors or you’ve been part of the Citz story for years, we can’t wait to welcome you home.”

An additional 200 seats have been installed in the main auditorium, taking the total capacity to 650, both by expanding the stalls area, which has seen its central aisle removed and by replacing bench seating in the upper dress circle - which was rarely previously used due to a poor sight line to the stage - with full, banked seating.

The building’s accessibility has also been improved, along with the creation of a new foyer area.

Kate Denby, executive director of Citizens Theatre, said: “The reopening of the Citizens Theatre marks a hugely significant moment – not just for the building, but for everyone who holds this theatre close to their heart. This Homecoming year is a celebration of creativity, community, and connection.

