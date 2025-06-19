Online abuse ahead of Scottish festival 'worst' ever experienced by Palestinian musician

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Palestinian musician has said the online backlash and hatred against her ahead of her performance at a Scottish festival is the “worst” she has ever experienced and warned of a “co-ordinated online attack” on the event.

Reem Kalani, who is due to perform at Art27 Scotland’s Culture=Life festival in Edinburgh on Saturday, said she had faced a barrage of abuse on her social media accounts, as well as those belonging to other organisations which had promoted her performance at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Trew, chief executive of Art 27 Scotland, said the festival overall had faced a "daily backlash" on social media, warning there was a "cultural censorship" of Palestinian arts.

Ms Kalani, who is performing Palestinian folk music with her trio at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh, said: “I’ve been abused culturally and personally.”

She said attacks ranged from her personal appearance and religion and ethnicity, to jokes about Jihad and starving children in Gaza.

Posts included “guys I think I found the reason for Gazan food shortage” and “should have a festival, maybe call it, oh…I don’t know…….Nova….?”, referencing the music festival in Israel that was attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kalani, 61, who was born in Manchester and grew up in Kuwait before returning to the UK, said she had experienced abuse before. But she said the backlash ahead of the festival in Edinburgh was the worst she had faced.

She said: “As a Palestinian, I’m used to it, it’s to be expected. But this has been the worst [comments] I have ever seen in my life. It has never been like this before.

Reem Kelani is due to perform in Edinburgh on Saturday. | Art27

“I love Scotland. I’ve worked with Scottish artists before and my experience of performing in Scotland has been wonderful, so it surprised me. It feels like a co-ordinated online attack. This can’t be ordinary Scottish people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kelani, who has performed at Scottish events in the past, including Celtic Connections, plays with a band of non-Arabic musicians whom she says “can’t believe” the hate she has received.

“I’m a political activist, but when I’m on stage, the art speaks for itself,” she said.

Ms Trew said the festival’s social media accounts had suffered repeated accusations of policy violations every day - resulting in their posts being temporarily suspended - as well as abusive comments aimed at Palestinian culture.

Art 27 Scotland was named from Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states “everyone has the right freely to participate in cultural life and to enjoy the arts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Trew said: “Facebook and Instagram are our whole marketing strategy and [the attacks] are being managed in a way that that is what is being closed down and constantly disrupted. The cultural sector is being censored.”

Ms Trew said the event was “managing risk” surrounding the festival, but vowed to go ahead. Some audience members have already asked if it is safe for them to attend the festival’s events.