One in three Scottish residents believe the NHS is not sufficient
Currently, people residing in areas including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fife agree that NHS Scotland is not meeting proper standards of care, with key concerns around overworked public healthcare providers and extensive waiting times.
The insights were gathered by law firm Slater and Gordon to understand the level of misdiagnosis occurring in UK healthcare, encouraging self-advocacy for those who are facing barriers in seeking answers for their health issues.
Further data revealed that 46 per cent of people agreed that Scottish GPs see too many patients to be able to do their job effectively, with 36 per cent having to wait up to two weeks for an initial GP appointment and 24 per cent having to wait up to two months for an in-person medical appointment.
When seeking healthcare support, one in four Scottish residents said that their issues were not resolved in a timely manner.
Additionally, clear issues of misdiagnosis were brought to light in the law firm’s findings. Misdiagnosis had been experienced by 20 per cent of Scottish residents, with waiting times and rushed appointments being seen as a major contributor to this.
Of those who realised they had been misdiagnosed, their worries were validated by visiting another medical professional (37 per cent) or asking for a second opinion (31 per cent).
Many believe that less misdiagnosis would occur if GPs weren’t so rushed, with 62 per cent in agreement.
Nicola McCartney, Senior Associate at Slater and Gordon, adds: “It’s unfortunate to see the number of people who have lost faith in the NHS due to the experiences they have encountered with their GP and other health providers. Misdiagnosis can have the most tragic of consequences, so it is vital that medical professionals are getting this right.
“To misdiagnose a health issue can have a hugely detrimental effect to the person affected and their loved ones. Everyone deserves access to the highest standards of care through the NHS, where their health issue can be seen to properly and effectively.
“Healthcare providers must ensure they are doing all they can to prevent misdiagnosis from happening - people put their trust in these professionals and are entitled to expect they will be diagnosed correctly and supported accordingly. “If you believe you have been misdiagnosed, you should speak to a specialist clinical negligence solicitor to establish your rights. At Slater and Gordon, we have extensive experience in helping clients successfully find justice for their mistreatment.”