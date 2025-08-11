One in three Scottish residents believe the NHS is not sufficient

A new report has highlighted the extent of NHS frustrations, finding 36 per cent of Scottish residents believe the level of NHS care is sub-standard.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, people residing in areas including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fife agree that NHS Scotland is not meeting proper standards of care, with key concerns around overworked public healthcare providers and extensive waiting times.

The insights were gathered by law firm Slater and Gordon to understand the level of misdiagnosis occurring in UK healthcare, encouraging self-advocacy for those who are facing barriers in seeking answers for their health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further data revealed that 46 per cent of people agreed that Scottish GPs see too many patients to be able to do their job effectively, with 36 per cent having to wait up to two weeks for an initial GP appointment and 24 per cent having to wait up to two months for an in-person medical appointment.

A new report has highlighted the extent of NHS frustrations, finding 36 per cent of Scottish residents believe the level of NHS care is sub-standard.

When seeking healthcare support, one in four Scottish residents said that their issues were not resolved in a timely manner.

Additionally, clear issues of misdiagnosis were brought to light in the law firm’s findings. Misdiagnosis had been experienced by 20 per cent of Scottish residents, with waiting times and rushed appointments being seen as a major contributor to this.

Of those who realised they had been misdiagnosed, their worries were validated by visiting another medical professional (37 per cent) or asking for a second opinion (31 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many believe that less misdiagnosis would occur if GPs weren’t so rushed, with 62 per cent in agreement.

Nicola McCartney, Senior Associate at Slater and Gordon, adds: “It’s unfortunate to see the number of people who have lost faith in the NHS due to the experiences they have encountered with their GP and other health providers. Misdiagnosis can have the most tragic of consequences, so it is vital that medical professionals are getting this right.

“To misdiagnose a health issue can have a hugely detrimental effect to the person affected and their loved ones. Everyone deserves access to the highest standards of care through the NHS, where their health issue can be seen to properly and effectively.