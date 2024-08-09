One In Four
DOG STUFF’S ONE IN FOURYou’ll laugh, you’ll cry, it’s only like an hour long.
A Capital Fringe “Best of Fringe” pick, One in Four is a play about four strangers who move in together and shortly come into conflict, which is only natural. Each one of them is an alien, and believes the other three to be human, which is markedly less only natural. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, it’s only like an hour long.
After sold-out performances at Capital Fringe, Firehouse Theater, and Brooklyn Comedy Collective, the team behind One in Four is thrilled to bring this out-of-this-world experience to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. One in Four stars Chandler Matkins (NOTHIN’ TO IT, FIGURE IT OUT), Becky Granger (When They See Us), Jenna Kray (Mare of Eastown, Luckiest Girl Alive), and Dixon Cashwell (Legends & Lies, VCU’s Funniest Ram on Campus). One In Four is written by Elle Meerovich and directed by Connor Scully.
DOG STUFF is a theatre collective based between New York and Richmond that puts the “FUN” in “prodUciNg original experimental comedies (F).” Previous shows have included an absurdist take on Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Wrong Chopped, a parody of Food Network’s Chopped.
“If you are human, you should go to One in Four to laugh at your own humanity. If you are an alien, you should go to One in Four to see what not to do. What I’m saying is, you should go to One in Four.”★★★★★ DCTheatreScene
"A scrappy, wacky romp into absurd farce by 4 accomplished talents."★★★★ TVJerry
“I left [the] theatre with a silly grin on my face and a question on my lips: what just happened here?” -JDLDance
