Noughties global pop rock icons Iglu & Hartly hitting Glasgow

Iglu & Hartly on their way to Glasgow on Saturday August 23rd

· The band will be touring through eight UK cities across two weeks in August

· Special guest appearances are rumoured throughout the tour

· Last year saw BUSTED’s James Bourne take to the stage with lead singer Jarvis Anderson and music producer brother, Chris Bourne

Iglu & Hartly on stage jamming with James Bourne from BUSTED

IGLU & HARTLY had a top 5 hit with ‘In This City’ in 2008, before headlining the 2009 Isle of Wight festival

Noughties music is having a renaissance, there are no two ways about it. Everywhere you look there are retro festivals, comeback tracks, remixes… and guess what. We are here for it. Take us back to the days where Hooch was £1 and there were only five big festivals to rock each summer - Isle of Wight being one of them.

If your love for IOW fest was as big as ours, you may remember the summer of 2009 when five shirtless hot-rods from Los Angeles, rumoured to be challenging the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, headlined the Friday night stage with their top 5 hit, ‘In This City’.

IGLU & HARTLY were taking the UK by storm with their LA Surf Rock style with NME and the BBC heaping heavy praise on their talent, while fans all across the globe were becoming ‘Harties’ – superfans still very present and growing in numbers today, after recent comeback hits ‘Swayze’ and ‘Ride’ were released.

Iglu and Hartly soon to take on Glasgow on 8 UK city tour

After dipping a toe back in the proverbial British music pond last Autumn, IGLU & HARTLY held three sell out comeback shows – one which even saw noughties mega band BUSTED’s James Bourne join lead singer Jarvis, and his own music producer brother, Chris Bourne, on stage to rock out.

Now the Californian superdudes are back with a huge eight venue tour – and one is coming to a city near you!

Bursting onto stage with their unmistakable explosion of colour, sweat and hype, and over 100 million streams to date, plus rumoured special appearances across their two week line up, this is one noughties nostalgia gig you definitely don’t want to miss.