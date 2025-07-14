North Coast 500 named one of UK's favourite road trips

The North Coast 500, a 516 mile Scottish road trip of stunning coastal scenery, and rugged mountains has officially been crowned the UK’s third favourite road trip destination for 2025, cementing its reputation as one of the UK’s must-do's this summer.

The ranking, commissioned by Car Finance 247, evaluated 15 of the UK’s most scenic and popular drives using a data-driven approach that goes beyond scenery alone. Routes were scored on five equally weighted factors: TripAdvisor five-star reviews, average monthly search demand, estimated petrol costs, the availability of EV charging points, and affordable accommodation options.

For Scottish travellers, the North Coast 500 needs little introduction. The famous 516-mile loop around the Highlands is renowned for dramatic coastal vistas, remote beaches, ancient castles, and wild mountain passes. But in this latest study, it also impressed with practical credentials that matter to today’s road trippers.

According to the data, the North Coast 500 secured an average of 19,000 monthly searches – the second highest in the top 10 – highlighting its enduring popularity among visitors.

NC500 looking west from Glen Docharty towards Kinlochewe, Ross-shire, Scotland.

It also racked up 2,255 five-star TripAdvisor reviews for the route’s major sights, reflecting its world-class reputation. Petrol costs for the route were calculated at £87.72 – understandable given its length, but still reasonable for such an extensive journey compared to other long-distance drives.

Crucially, the route’s 65 EV charging points also helped it maintain a strong overall score, making it increasingly accessible for electric vehicle drivers exploring the Highlands. Meanwhile, with 152 affordable accommodation options (priced under £150 per night in the study’s sample period), it caters well to travellers seeking a longer, multi-day adventure without overspending.

Louis Rix, Co-Founder & COO at Car Finance 247 added: “As a company committed to helping people get on the road with confidence, we know that value matters, not just when choosing a car, but also when planning where it takes you.

"This research shows that whether you're heading out for a short weekend drive or a longer escape, there are incredible UK road trips to suit every budget and lifestyle.”

While England’s Jurassic Coast claimed the top spot overall thanks to its mix of affordability, visitor reviews and ease of access, the North Coast 500 was Scotland’s highest-ranked route by a clear margin. Other contenders such as Hadrian’s Wall and the South West 660 trailed behind the NC500 when it came to search popularity and EV infrastructure.

The study also revealed that 2025 travellers are placing growing importance on practical considerations like fuel costs, charging access and budget accommodation – alongside the traditional appeal of spectacular views. With EV ownership on the rise, Scotland’s investment in rural charging infrastructure is already paying dividends, making routes like the North Coast 500 even more accessible for sustainable tourism.