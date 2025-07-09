New voices for the end of days: Rising Fringe stars face the apocalypse

​​​​​​​​​​​​The Family Copoli: A Post-Apocalyptic Burlesque Musical at theSpaceUK, is the brainchild of theatre-maker Andy Colpitts and composer Michael Wookey. Join a ragtag troupe of performers 72 years after a solar superflare destroyed civilisation and sent the human race spiralling toward extinction. It’s a sexy, campy, burlesque-vaudeville romp, but beneath its glittering surface are themes of overpopulation, technological dependence, and political fragility.

Eighties anthems and nuclear disaster collide in The End of the Line, a darkly comic drama that’s equal parts absurd and heartfelt, written and directed by Alice Humphries. When six strangers find themselves trapped on a tube train just as a nuclear threat blares over the tannoy, they find themselves (literally) dancing with death. Packed with old loves, last wishes and a healthy dose of existentialism, this play asks the important questions; in an age of division, is it possible to bridge the gap with an out of place flash mob?

Winner of Best New Writing at the 2023 Wandsworth Arts Fringe, End of the World FM is a darkly comic solo show from Kevin Martin, following a lone radio host navigating the apocalypse. Through imaginary guests, satirical news segments, and a descent into chaos, the show delivers a biting commentary on modern anxieties and the doomscrolling culture that fuels them.

If you’re looking for something a little outside the box (but inside a black one), Stampin’ in the Graveyard is an immersive headphone experience in which the lines between reality and fiction blur. ROSE, the AI chatbot offering advice for the apocalypse, draws its insights from an unsettling source, a black box of memories left by those whose worlds have already met their end. Creators Elisabeth Gunawan and Kiss Witness fuse physical theatre with live music, ushering viewers into an ephemeral world.

Horny for the End of the World, starring Tatienne Hendricks-Tellefsen, is a chaotic feminist anti-romcom. Dumped by the man of her dreams the day before the world is set to end, Ebeth spirals into an obsessive reckoning with her humiliating past relationships and unhinged personal philosophies, embarking, accidentally, on a journey of self-reflection.

Finally, BOMBSHELL, a new comedic musical from Cross the Pond Theatre Co., follows three Vegas showgirls who attempt to save the planet through their eco-cabaret act, blending high-camp spectacle with biting satire. Described by writer Madison Mayer as “for anyone who’s heard the phrase ‘climate crisis’ on the news and thought, ‘How can they make this sexier?’” This show interrogates who’s really to blame for the end of the world, with a soundtrack as punchy as its message.