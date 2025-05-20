New leisure venue to give away free bowling to people with Scottish Gaelic name

Ahead of opening on June 26 in Silverburn Shopping Centre, King Pins is offering a free round of bowling to anyone named Colin, with bookings now live

King Pins is opening its first Scottish site in Silverburn Shopping Centre on Thursday, June 26 and guests can now make a booking to secure their day out.

As King Pins enters Glasgow so does King Pin Colin, the venue’s friendly mascot, who’s guaranteed to strike up fun wherever he goes. To celebrate King Pin Colin’s arrival and the Scottish Gaelic roots of his name, King Pins is giving away a free game of bowling to anyone named Colin, who pre-books before the opening date.

For any Colins looking to land their free game of bowling, they should email [email protected] saying “Hi, my name is Colin”.

At King Pins, Colins and all other guests, can now make a booking to enjoy a variety of family-friendly games and activities including ten-pin bowling, King Pins’ signature Duck Pin bowling, tech darts, American pool, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, and an arcade.

The new 21,000 sq ft site will also have a bar and onsite eatery with food and drink options that will be right up anyone’s alley.

James Travis, Brand Manager of King Pins, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate King Pin Colin’s Scottish debut than to offer any Scots sharing his name a free game of bowling. Colins- we can’t wait to meet you!”

“King Pins will be open just in time for Glasgow’s bowling royalty to join us over the Summer holiday so we’d love to invite families to pop in for a game or two. See you soon!”