Withered Hand, Glasgow review: 'one of the greatest alt-folkies'

Withered Hand, The Glad Café, Glasgow ★★★★

The Edinburgh-based troubadour Dan Willson, aka Withered Hand, has an unusual backstory. Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, he started writing songs at the late age of 30, on a guitar gifted to him by his wife. Now, 20 years later, he’s recognised by those who know as one of the greatest living alt-folkies.

This intimate solo gig was proof of that. An unassuming, bespectacled figure – in person he resembles an exact three-way split between Mark Radcliffe, Randy Newman and a slimmed-down Newman from Seinfeld – Willson writes literate, funny, introspective and sometimes inscrutable-in-a-good-way songs while singing in a high, fluty voice. The overall effect is bewitching.

He sounds a bit like Neil Young circa On the Beach and John Darnielle from The Mountain Goats; which is to say, he only really sounds like himself.

This is a man in love with melody and language. Every tune sticks, while memorable lyrics abound. How about this, from his la-la-la singalong anthem Religious Songs? “I beat myself off when I sleep on your futon / I walk in the rain with my second-hand suit on.”

Or the opening couplet from Takeaway Food? “All this takeaway food is making me feel unwell / At my funeral let them play Highway to Hell.” Or this, from Horseshoe? “Here I go pigeon-toed to the featherweight fight.”