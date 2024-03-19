Many of the world's biggest artists are in the running to write a song for the next James Bond film.Many of the world's biggest artists are in the running to write a song for the next James Bond film.
Many of the world's biggest artists are in the running to write a song for the next James Bond film.

Who Will Sing The Next Bond Song? The 10 singers and bands tipped to follow Billie Eilish - including Dua Lipa

With reports saying that the next actor to play James Bond has been chosen - thoughts are turning to who will sing the next theme song.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:38 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 15:38 GMT

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

And no it seems that speculation is at an end - with Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor Johnson reportedly about to sign on the dotted line.

Now people are wondering who will follow Billie Eilish - who won an Oscar for her Bond song No Time To Die - and sing the theme to the as-yet-untitled film.

Whoever it is will be following in the footsteps of singing greats like Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey, Adele, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatry, Louis Armstrong and Madonna - all of whom have performed songs used in the films.

Here are the 10 favourites to get the job,

It's already shaping up to be a big year for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album out and a headline sport at Glastonbury. She's also 10/3 joint favourite to be signed up to sing the new Bond song.

1. Dua Lipa

It's already shaping up to be a big year for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album out and a headline sport at Glastonbury. She's also 10/3 joint favourite to be signed up to sing the new Bond song.

Photo Sales
It's hard to believe that Lady Gaga hasn't already performed a Bond song - although she did win an Oscar for the song Shallow from A Star Is Born. She's a 10/3 short.

2. Lady Gaga

It's hard to believe that Lady Gaga hasn't already performed a Bond song - although she did win an Oscar for the song Shallow from A Star Is Born. She's a 10/3 short.

Photo Sales
Lana Del Rey would seem a perfect fit - given the stykle of dreamy cinematic music she produces. She's the 5/1 joint third favourite.

3. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey would seem a perfect fit - given the stykle of dreamy cinematic music she produces. She's the 5/1 joint third favourite.

Photo Sales
Fresh from making history by winning a record six Brit Awards, Raye is a 5/1 shot to be asked to write a song for 007's next outing.

4. Raye

Fresh from making history by winning a record six Brit Awards, Raye is a 5/1 shot to be asked to write a song for 007's next outing.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:James BondSingersBillie Eilish