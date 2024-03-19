Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

And no it seems that speculation is at an end - with Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor Johnson reportedly about to sign on the dotted line.

Now people are wondering who will follow Billie Eilish - who won an Oscar for her Bond song No Time To Die - and sing the theme to the as-yet-untitled film.

Whoever it is will be following in the footsteps of singing greats like Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey, Adele, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatry, Louis Armstrong and Madonna - all of whom have performed songs used in the films.

Here are the 10 favourites to get the job,

1 . Dua Lipa It's already shaping up to be a big year for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album out and a headline sport at Glastonbury. She's also 10/3 joint favourite to be signed up to sing the new Bond song.

2 . Lady Gaga It's hard to believe that Lady Gaga hasn't already performed a Bond song - although she did win an Oscar for the song Shallow from A Star Is Born. She's a 10/3 short.

3 . Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey would seem a perfect fit - given the stykle of dreamy cinematic music she produces. She's the 5/1 joint third favourite.