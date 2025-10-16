The Scotsman is pleased to present the first concert in the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s 2025/26 Digital Season

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Origin of Colour by Jay Capperauld takes its inspiration from a short story in Italo Calvino’s Cosmicomics series called Without Colours, which tells a surrealist tale of the creation of colour on Earth.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra 25/26 Digital Season Part One | SCO

In the beginning, the world exists in whites and greys where objects and people are shapeless entities bumping into each other in translucent static hues. Suddenly a meteor rips through the sky illuminating the world for the first time highlighting purple chasms and orange mountains; earthquakes emit blue fluids to form the first oceans; the violet Sun sets for the first time; the first black night reveals the stars; newly formed pink clouds release golden lightning; post-storm rainbows are born and now the world is full of blue skies, yellow fish, green trees and red fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvino’s story is, above all, a love story between two characters who find and lose each other in the chaos of the Earth’s formation of colour. The dazzling quality of these new colours leaves one particular character in fear of this new world, and they decide to hide in a cave where colour did not reach. One final earthquake collapses the entrance to the cave leaving them isolated from their lover and the colourful new world on the other side.

This showpiece for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra attempts to capture Calvino’s creation story in a musical journey that maps the creation of colour on Earth from the hollow, translucent landscape described by Calvino to a kaleidoscopically vibrant world which is both beautiful and terrifying in equal measure.

The SCO’s digital season continues with Bruckner’s Skull, available from 12 February 2026, and The Night Watch, available from 2 April 2026. For more on the SCO’s 2024/25 Digital Season, visit https://www.sco.org.uk/digital-season-25-26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READER OFFER: As part of our ongoing media partnership with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, we're offering 20 per cent off tickets to concerts in the SCO's upcoming 2025/26 season. All you need to do is quote the code TSMSCO20 when booking – for venue contact details visit www.sco.org.uk.