WATCH: Scottish Opera creatives discuss award-winning animation Josefine

The creative team behind Scottish Opera’s new short film Josefine discussed their work at a special screening in Edinburgh

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Opera’s new short film Josefine brings Franz Kafka’s last short story Josefine the Singer to life through a blend of operatic performance and contemporary animation.

The film has already won a host of international awards, including best short film at 2024's Messina Opera Film Festival, and on Tuesday it was screened for Scotsman readers at the Scotsman Picturehouse in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonia Bain, Samuel Bordoli and Susannah Wapshott on stage at the Scotsman Picturehouse with Scotsman classical music critic Ken Walton | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Scotsman classical music critic Ken Walton introduced the film, and then hosted a Q&A with filmmaker Antonia Bain, composer Samuel Bordoli and chorus master Susannah Wapshott.

“The story of Josefine is pretty much an essay to begin with,” said Bain. “But once you break it down it’s really fascinating.... I think the big question that came out of it was what Kafka himself thought about his own work, and his own place in the world and whether he actually mattered as an artist.

“Once Sam and I discussed that and took that apart, it really became a great space to do lots of different things with.”

Josefine was screened at the Scotsman Picturehouse cinema in Edinburgh | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

“The structure and the emotional and visual aspects are there,” said Bordoli, “but it was my job to tell that story through music, whether that’s enhancing it or undermining it, whatever needs to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most thrilling part is when you’re actually there in the session hearing the orchestra [play the score], and the orchestra of Scottish Opera are just brilliant. Nothing compares to the moment when it all just happens.”

A still from Scottish Opera's award-winning animated film, Josefine | Scottish Opera

The part of Josefine in the film is sung by Scottish Opera 2022/23 Emerging Artist Zoe Drummond.