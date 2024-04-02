Vampire Weekend will play Scotland later this year.

Formed in 2006, rock band Vampire Weekend saw instant global success with their self-titled debut album featuring hit singles A-Punk and Oxford Comma.

Since then they have release three further albums, with both Modern Vampires of the City and Father of the Bride winning the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they are returning with a new album, entitled Only God Was Above Us, set for release this Friday (April 5) - and have also announced a global tour.

And there's good news for Scottish fans, with a stop in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know - and how to make sure you get your hands on tickets.

When is Vampire Weekend playing Glasgow?

Vampire Weekend will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, December 8. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Vampire Weekend in Glasgow?

Local heroes Teenage Fanclub will be supporting Vampire Weekend at the Hydro. The band from Bellshill were famously one of Kurt Cobain's favourites and have released 12 studio albums since being formed in Glasgowin 1989.

When do tickets for Vampire Weekend go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, April 5, here.

Is there a Vampire Weekend presale?

Advertisement Hide Ad

As now tends to be the case, there are several presales to snap up tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

If you are an OVO energy customer you can buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, April 3, here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers of 02 also have the chance to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, April 3. Use the 02 Priority app to book - or ask a friend to get tickets for you.

Meanwhile, if you are a Spotify subscriber you will get access to tickets a day early - from 10am on Thursday, April 4.

How much are Vampire Weekend tickets?

Tickets for the OVO Hydro gig will cost from £41.45-£64.15 (plus booking fee) depending on where you're sitting or standing.

Are there any age restrictions?

It's over 14s only in the standing section, with under 16s needing to be with an adult over the age of 18. In the seated sections all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What's the likely setlist?

Vampire Weekend haven't toured since 2022 so there are currently no recent setlists. The show will certainly draw heavily on tracks from new album Only God Was Above Us, along with these 12 songs that have most commonly appeared at their shows over the years.