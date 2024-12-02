Vampire Weekend have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for The Recording A

An American band with a string of multi-platinum albums are on their way to Scotland.

Formed in New York 2006, rock band Vampire Weekend became global stars with their self-titled debut album featuring hit singles A-Punk and Oxford Comma.

Since then they have release three further albums, with both Modern Vampires of the City and Father of the Bride winning the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

They are returned with a new album, entitled Only God Was Above Us, earlier this year and are now on a world tour to promote it.

And there's good news for Scottish fans, with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Vampire Weekend playing Glasgow?

Vampire play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Sunday, December 8.

Who is supporting Vampire Weekend at their Glasgow gig?

Vampire Weekend have announced that they will be supported by local favourites Teenage Fanclub. The beloved Bellshill band released their 13th studio album Nothing Lasts Forever last year and have a huge number of hit songs at their disposal. Those who have never heard them live before will soon discover why they were one of Kurt Cobain’s favourite bands.

What are the stage times for Vampire Weekend in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Teenage Fanclub to be on from around 7.30pm, Vampire Weekend to play from around 9pm and for the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Vampire Weekend?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you in luck - there are still standing tickets available from £52.80 (plus the inevitable booking fee) here.

Are there any age restrictions at Vampire Weekend’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas under-14s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Vampire Weekend setlist?

Vampire Weekend seem to be mixing it up a fair bit on their current tour - particularly with an extended medley of covers in the encore - and there’s no single setlist. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, played at their recent Manchester gig.