If you have any of these t-shirt lying in a drawer you could be sitting on a fair amount of cash. | Contributed

Valuable Band T-shirts: Here are 11 of the most expensive band t-shirts - from Nirvana to Oasis

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:44 BST

If you have a few of these at the back of your wardrobe you could be sitting on a small fortune.

Most of us have a drawer full of old t-shirts we don’t wear anymore - often picked up at long-forgotten concerts as souvenirs.

Think twice before binning them during your annual spring clean though, because some of these items of clothing are now worth serious money.

The recent Oasis reunuion announcement has seen huge interest in vintage t-shirts from their glory days three decades ago, but there’s a market for a wide range of band merchandise - the rarer the better.

To see what’s reaching the biggest prices, we looked at the most expensive band t-shirts to sell on eBay over the last six months in the UK.

So, here’s what you should look out for next time you’re organising your clothes.

This t-shirt from British indie band Ride, with artwork from their 1990 album 'Nowhere' attracted 22 bids and sold for an eyewatering £2,010 (plus postage and packaging). That's a decent 24 year investment.

1. Ride: £2,010

This t-shirt from British indie band Ride, with artwork from their 1990 album 'Nowhere' attracted 22 bids and sold for an eyewatering £2,010 (plus postage and packaging). That's a decent 24 year investment. | Contributed

This long sleeved Nirvana In Utero t-shirt sold for £1,300 in July this year.

2. Nirvana - £1,300

This long sleeved Nirvana In Utero t-shirt sold for £1,300 in July this year. | Contributed

Niravana seem to be a popular group when it comes to t-shirt hunters - this purple number was on sale for £1,000 and sold for an unknown 'best offer'.

3. Nirvana: £1,000

Niravana seem to be a popular group when it comes to t-shirt hunters - this purple number was on sale for £1,000 and sold for an unknown 'best offer'. | Contributed

This original promotional long sleeve t-shirt for Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe went up for sale just after they announced they were reforming - no wonder it had an asking price of £999.

4. Oasis: £999

This original promotional long sleeve t-shirt for Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe went up for sale just after they announced they were reforming - no wonder it had an asking price of £999. | Contributed

