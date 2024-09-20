Most of us have a drawer full of old t-shirts we don’t wear anymore - often picked up at long-forgotten concerts as souvenirs.

Think twice before binning them during your annual spring clean though, because some of these items of clothing are now worth serious money.

The recent Oasis reunuion announcement has seen huge interest in vintage t-shirts from their glory days three decades ago, but there’s a market for a wide range of band merchandise - the rarer the better.

To see what’s reaching the biggest prices, we looked at the most expensive band t-shirts to sell on eBay over the last six months in the UK.

So, here’s what you should look out for next time you’re organising your clothes.

1 . Ride: £2,010 This t-shirt from British indie band Ride, with artwork from their 1990 album 'Nowhere' attracted 22 bids and sold for an eyewatering £2,010 (plus postage and packaging). That's a decent 24 year investment. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Nirvana - £1,300 This long sleeved Nirvana In Utero t-shirt sold for £1,300 in July this year. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Nirvana: £1,000 Niravana seem to be a popular group when it comes to t-shirt hunters - this purple number was on sale for £1,000 and sold for an unknown 'best offer'. | Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Oasis: £999 This original promotional long sleeve t-shirt for Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe went up for sale just after they announced they were reforming - no wonder it had an asking price of £999. | Contributed Photo Sales