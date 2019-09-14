US music legend Barry Manilow announces Scotland 2020 show

Have your say

Superstar singer Barry Manilow will perform in Glasgow next year, it has been announced.

The award-winning musician, who reached superstardom in the 1970s with hits including Mandy and Copacabana, will play the SSE Hydro in 2020 as part of a 7-date UK tour.

The 76-year-old American returns to Britain following a headline performance at the BBC Proms in the Park in London and 17 sold out shows on Broadway.

The first concert is at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 28th followed by Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Leeds and Glasgow on June 7th.

Tickets on sale 9am Friday September 20th from www.ticketline.co.ukor www.ticketmaster.co.ukor www.manilow.com

With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, Barry Manilow is ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with over 50 Top 40 hits including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 Hits.

Rolling Stone Magazine once referred to Manilow as “the Showman of our Generation.”

Concert Dates

May 28 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 30 Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 31 Manchester Manchester Arena

June 2 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

June 4 London The O2

June 6 Leeds First Direct Arena

June 7 Glasgow The SSE Hydro