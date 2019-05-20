Under the Radar: Youth Team

Most artists’ descriptions of their own music tend to be fairly perfunctory, but when we read those by Youth Team (aka Angus Upton) our interest was immediately piqued. Likening his compositions to the soundtrack of a movie that doesn’t exist – though if it did “it would have been directed by John Carpenter, starred Kurt Russell, and made between 1982 and 1986” – had us hooked.

And it transpires we are not alone, with the music division of Adult Swim (Cartoon Network’s night-time alter ego for grown-ups) picking up several tracks from his prolific output. Youth Team’s latest release is a decidedly Eno-esque mini-album called Threshold Experience, which was launched at a special gig last night at St Margaret’s Braemar, a church in Upton’s home town which has been converted into an arts space. We are looking forward to Youth Team playing the new tracks at XpoNorth next month. For more information visit www.facebook.com/yoofteem/