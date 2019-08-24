Under the radar: One Nine

Kirstin Lynn has long been on our radar as the power behind the beat for Garden of Elks and, more recently, Glasgow art-popsters White. A veritable force to be reckoned with, it’s no surprise that when she sent a note to guitarist/songwriter Neil Mulholland requesting a musical collaboration, he duly obliged.

That was at the end of 2018, and by the beginning of this year, the newly-formed One Nine were embarking on an intensive writing routine, intermittently drawing on contributions from illustrious pals including Thomas McNeice (Gang Of Four), Chris Zane (Friendly Fires) and Jimmy Harry (Pink/Madonna).

The first track to emerge is Difficult Days (video http://bit.ly/UTRONENINE) a rousing piece of melodic guitar pop which belies the fact that this band only has two members. Another release will follow in October when the band play Glasgow’s Tenement Trail festival. Based on what we’ve heard so far, we award One Nine an eleven.