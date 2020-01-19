Under the Radar: Liimo

Liimo – an abbreviation of a “little more” – are a fantastic young pop / R&B group from Edinburgh, now based in London. Thinking About It was released on Friday via B-Unique Records and marks Liimo’s sixth single release to date – listen at: https://liimo.lnk.to/ThinkingAboutIt.

The trio have clocked up over one million streams on Spotify alone, featured on Apple Music playlists, been championed by publications such as The 405, Record of the Day, Clash, EARMILK and 1883 Magazine, and secured airplay on BBC Radio 1. Liimo have also performed for popular new music YouTube channel Mahogany Sessions. The band are currently on tour with ace North American pop/rock group The Mowgli's with a live show tonight in Glasgow at Stereo, full info and additional dates visit https://www.facebook.com/musicbyliimo/