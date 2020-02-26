Under the Radar: Jimi Get Your Funk On

When it comes to funk bands with a lot of members, there is a high likelihood they will all have met on a music course and Jimi Get Your Funk On are no exception. The nine-piece were formed at Napier University by Czech-born polyglot Honza Kourimsky, who arrived in Edinburgh with a range of musical inspiration after spells living in Serbia and Germany.

They recently released their EP Thought, whose soulful title track is complemented by two massive funk numbers (Liberation and 2-4) and the more groovy Not In The Mood with occasional bursts of Balkan instrumentation. As with many of their peers, anyone seeking original, ground-breaking lyrics is advised to focus on the music and the band’s live energy which can be experienced on a string of Scottish dates in Perth (Tuesday), Glasgow (Wednesday), Dunfermline (Thursday) and Edinburgh (Friday) where they are joined by Angus Munro. For full details visit http://bit.ly/JimiUTR

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

