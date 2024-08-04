Under the Radar: Comfort

Comfort

Sibling duo Comfort are establishing themselves as one of Scotland’s most original bands, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Aberdonian siblings Sean and Natalie McGee first started making music together in their teens, inspired by the soundtracks of Japanese video games. During a period living respectively in Leeds and Edinburgh, they continued to collaborate remotely and occasionally met in person to cement their creations in practice rooms.

Now living in Glasgow, the duo’s debut album, Not Passing, was released in 2019 and combined an industrial sound with Natalie’s punchy, hard-poetry vocal style which is likely to appeal to fans of The Fall, Gang Of Four and Sleaford Mods. This was followed last year with Comfort’s first release on legendary label FatCat Records (the career springboard for Frightened Rabbit, The Twilight Sad and Honeyblood) which has more of an electronic feel and establishes them as one of Scotland’s most original bands.

The siblings have toured extensively across Europe and are set to perform at the Waves Vienna festival, before embarking on dates in Japan, Portugal and France. However, local audiences can check them out our Made In Scotland showcase at La Belle Angele in Edinburgh (15 August) and the Interesting Things festival at Stirling’s Tolbooth (31 August). For more information, see www.linktr.ee/comfortglasgow

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk