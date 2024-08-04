Under the Radar: Comfort
Aberdonian siblings Sean and Natalie McGee first started making music together in their teens, inspired by the soundtracks of Japanese video games. During a period living respectively in Leeds and Edinburgh, they continued to collaborate remotely and occasionally met in person to cement their creations in practice rooms.
Now living in Glasgow, the duo’s debut album, Not Passing, was released in 2019 and combined an industrial sound with Natalie’s punchy, hard-poetry vocal style which is likely to appeal to fans of The Fall, Gang Of Four and Sleaford Mods. This was followed last year with Comfort’s first release on legendary label FatCat Records (the career springboard for Frightened Rabbit, The Twilight Sad and Honeyblood) which has more of an electronic feel and establishes them as one of Scotland’s most original bands.
The siblings have toured extensively across Europe and are set to perform at the Waves Vienna festival, before embarking on dates in Japan, Portugal and France. However, local audiences can check them out our Made In Scotland showcase at La Belle Angele in Edinburgh (15 August) and the Interesting Things festival at Stirling’s Tolbooth (31 August). For more information, see www.linktr.ee/comfortglasgow
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.