Twenty One Pilots, Glasgow review: 'pumped-up physicality'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty One Pilots, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★

Ohio duo Twenty One Pilots started out playing shows across the hardcore metal and hip-hop scenes but have now, thanks to frontman Tyler Joseph’s commercial songwriting chops, become a band who can do a bit of everything fairly well. The only hardcore element of this smart arena show was the band’s bottomless appetite for playing with the space and the pumped-up physicality with which they pulled off their stunts.

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots | Scott Eisen/Getty Images

They opened this latest Clancy tour with a new track, Overcompensate – a prophetic watchword for what followed with its weedy tune bolstered by robust drumming from Josh Dun. Rarely have two musicians refused so steadfastly to stay put, whether somersaulting over instruments or using eager audience members as support for a portable stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiderman-like, a balaclava’d Joseph appeared in the balcony for a short sharp burst of Car Radio. Later, he carried his own chair out into the crowd and two island stages were used repeatedly, with paths carved through a compliant audience for swift access. A bespoke film, conceived and cut on the day, of concertgoers in the queue paid tribute to their fan community, as well as covering another slick transition.

The music was similarly restless, never quite settling on anything potent. The feeble cod reggae of The Judge gave way to a pounding piano coda. Winsome indie strum Tear in My Heart eventually manned up, while Next Semester was something of a teen angst epic, culminating in a Green Day-style gonzo synth thrash.

Joseph orchestrated a simple but effective phone flash mob to accompany the piano power pop of Mulberry Street, confident young fan Samuel joined him to scream/sing along to Ride and the pyrotechnic guns were out for their heaviest moment, Navigate.