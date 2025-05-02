Twenty One Pilots have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The Grammy-winning duo are on their way to Scotland.

American duo Twenty One Pilots were formed in Columbus, Ohio, in 2009 and found fame with their singles Stressed Out, Ride, and Heathens, winning the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Their album Vessel became only the second album in history to see every track certified gold - then became the only band to achieve the feat twice.

Last year saw the release of their seventh studio album,Clancy, and the band are currently on a huge world tour playing songs from their new record along with plenty of fan favourites.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Twenty One Pilots playing Glasgow?

Twenty One Pilots play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Monday, May 5.

Who is supporting Twenty One Pilots at their Glasgow gig?

Twenty One Pilots will be supported on their Glasgow gig by Balu Brigada, The New Zealand alt-pop band were formed in 2016 and have released two EPs, I Should Be Home, and Find a Way, and a compilation album entitled BALU which was released last year.

What are the stage times for Twenty One Pilots in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Balu Brigada will take to the stage at 7.45pm. Expect Twenty One Pilots to start their set at around 9pm. The show will finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Twenty One Pilots?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £86.85. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Twenty One Pilots’ Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Twenty One Pilots gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Twenty One Pilots setlist?

Twenty One Pilots are playing a near-identical setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow: