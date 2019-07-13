TRNSMT 2019: Stormzy pays tribute to 'bad boy' Lewis Capaldi after headlining set

Grime star Stormzy has paid tribute to 'bad boy' Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi after covering the Bathgate singer's top-selling single Someone You Loved as part of his headlining performance at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

Stormzy, who was the main attraction of an opening day at Glasgow Green which also saw Mabel, Years and Years and Gerry Cinnamon perform in front of a sold out crowd of around 50,000.

Stormzy took to the stage last night around 15 minutes late after requiring a police escort to the venue following a delayed flight.

He told fans: "We're going to have a legendary night.

"I don't ever want to forget this.

"This is my first time headlining a festival in Scotland so I want to make it unforgettable."

And he ensured fans enjoyed a truly unforgettable experience with his cover of Capaldi's Someone You Loved, which is the best-selling single in the UK so far this year.

The Bathgate singer will play on Sunday after being called up to replace Snow Patrol.

Both Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi won plaudits for their Glastonbury performances last month, with the latter escalating his ongoing feud with Noel Gallagher by appearing on stage in a t-shirt bearing the face of the Oasis guitarist.

Police said 13 people were arrested at the festival on Friday, with investigations ongoing into the circumstances of a sexual assault that took place near a toilet block.