Formed in Newcastle in 1989, The Wildhearts found fame with debut album Earth vs. The Wildhearts, containing top 40 singles Caffeine Bomb and Suckerpunch.
Since then there have been various changes in personnel, internal problems, arguments with record companies, break-ups, reunions and 11 studio albums, most recently this year’s The Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts.
Former Quireboy Ginger (he was fired from the band) is the one constant in the band and he was given a hero’s welcome at Glasgow’s Garage venue this week, supported by Dirt Box Disco and Jim Jones All Stars.
Here are 14 pictures of the gig and the full setlist.
The Wildhearts played:
Suckerpunch
I Wanna Go Where the People Go
Eventually
The Jackson Whites
Diagnosis
Vanilla Radio
Troubadour Moon
Sleepaway
Failure Is The Mother of Success
Mazel Tov Cocktail
I'll Be Your Monster
Everlone
Chutzpah
Inglorious
My Baby Is a Headf*ck