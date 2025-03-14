Wildhearts lead singer Ginger onstage at the Glasgow Garage.placeholder image
Wildhearts lead singer Ginger onstage at the Glasgow Garage. | David Hepburn

The Wildhearts at the Glasgow Glasgow: Here are 14 amazing pictures of the rockers' gig - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:42 BST

The much-loved rock band were in great form playing to a fan-packed Garage.

Formed in Newcastle in 1989, The Wildhearts found fame with debut album Earth vs. The Wildhearts, containing top 40 singles Caffeine Bomb and Suckerpunch.

Since then there have been various changes in personnel, internal problems, arguments with record companies, break-ups, reunions and 11 studio albums, most recently this year’s The Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts.

Former Quireboy Ginger (he was fired from the band) is the one constant in the band and he was given a hero’s welcome at Glasgow’s Garage venue this week, supported by Dirt Box Disco and Jim Jones All Stars.

Here are 14 pictures of the gig and the full setlist.

The Wildhearts played:

Suckerpunch

I Wanna Go Where the People Go

Eventually

The Jackson Whites

Diagnosis

Vanilla Radio

Troubadour Moon

Sleepaway

Failure Is The Mother of Success

Mazel Tov Cocktail

I'll Be Your Monster

Everlone

Chutzpah

Inglorious

My Baby Is a Headf*ck

Dirt Box Disco were the first of two support acts. | David Hepburn

Plenty of fans turned up early to see all three bands. | David Hepburn

Dirt Box Disco demonstarted the fashion sense they have become wellkown for. | David Hepburn

There was plenty of singing along as Dirt Box Disco played songs from their seven studio albums. | David Hepburn

