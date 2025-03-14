Formed in Newcastle in 1989, The Wildhearts found fame with debut album Earth vs. The Wildhearts, containing top 40 singles Caffeine Bomb and Suckerpunch.

Since then there have been various changes in personnel, internal problems, arguments with record companies, break-ups, reunions and 11 studio albums, most recently this year’s The Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts.

Former Quireboy Ginger (he was fired from the band) is the one constant in the band and he was given a hero’s welcome at Glasgow’s Garage venue this week, supported by Dirt Box Disco and Jim Jones All Stars.

Here are 14 pictures of the gig and the full setlist.

The Wildhearts played:

Suckerpunch

I Wanna Go Where the People Go

Eventually

The Jackson Whites

Diagnosis

Vanilla Radio

Troubadour Moon

Sleepaway

Failure Is The Mother of Success

Mazel Tov Cocktail

I'll Be Your Monster

Everlone

Chutzpah

Inglorious

My Baby Is a Headf*ck

1 . Opening act Dirt Box Disco were the first of two support acts. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Fan favourites Plenty of fans turned up early to see all three bands. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Style Dirt Box Disco demonstarted the fashion sense they have become wellkown for. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

4 . Old hands There was plenty of singing along as Dirt Box Disco played songs from their seven studio albums. | David Hepburn Photo Sales