The Vamps have announced a UK tour.

A popular band are hitting the road to celebrate a special birthday.

It’s been 10 years since British pop band The Vamps released their hugely-successful debut album - Meet The Vamps.

To make the anniversary they are heading out on tour to play the record in full, along with a selection of other hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll also be releasing Somebody To You ReVamped on Friday, June 7 - a new version of Somebody To You reworked to how they, 10 years older, see the record now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour - including two Scottish dates.

​

When are The Vamps playing Glasgow?

The Vamps are set to play two nights at Glasgow’s 02 Academy on Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11.

How many tickets are up for grabs?

Glasgow’s O2 Academy has a capacity of 2,550, so there should be around 5,000 tickets for fans to snap up.

Where else are The Vamps playing?

The full tour is as follows.

Saturday 7 September - York Barbican

Sunday 8 September - Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tuesday 10 September - Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday 11 September - Glasgow O2 Academy

Thursday 12 September - Leeds O2 Academy

Saturday 14 September - Birmingham O2 Academy

Sunday 15 September - Birmingham O2 Academy

Tuesday 17 September - Bristol O2 Academy

Wednesday 18 September - Bournemouth O2 Academy

Saturday 21 September - London Eventim Apollo

Tuesday 24 September - Manchester O2 Apollo

Wednesday 25 September - Manchester O2 Apollo

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The Vamps’ UK tour - including the Glasgow dates - go on sale on Friday, June 7, at 9am here.

Is there a presale?

O2 customers will be able to access a presale via the O2 Priorty app and website from 9am on Wednesday, June 5, at 9am. If you’re not an O2 customer, find a friend who is - each customer can buy a maximum of six tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a presale code sent out from the band’s mailing list. You can sign up here.

Are there any age restrictions?

In the stalls section, you must be over 14 to attend, while the balcony has a minimum age of 8. For both sections all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have the band said about the tour?

In a statement announcing the tour The Vamps said: “A crazy thought that we released Meet The Vamps 10 years ago, we can't tell you how much that album means to us, and we love that it means a lot to others as well. It represents friendship, love, heartbreak, ups/downs, and everything that comes with growing up. We were so young and didn't really know what we were doing, making this album is some of the best days of our lives.

“We had to do something special for the anniversary, and we thought a tour to celebrate this milestone is the perfect way to do this. Over the past few years it's been amazing being able to reflect on our time as a band and the journey we have been on. Now, going right back to where it all began - ‘Meet The Vamps’ - we owe alot to that album! You [the fans] just got it and got us, and since then it's been a dream ride! We can’t thank you enough, see you on tour!”

“We had such a good time getting back into the studio to see what we’d do with ‘Somebody To You’ and to challenge ourselves to recreate past music - we think you’re going to love it!”

What’s the likely setlist?

The band have confirmed they will be “performing their debut album Meet The Vamps in track order and in its entirety with a number of other hits thrown in”. With that in mind, expect to hear the majority of the following songs: