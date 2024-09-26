The The, Edinburgh review: 'the wilderness years fell away'

Matt Johnson of The The | Gerald Jenkins

The The, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

The The frontman Matt Johnson enshrined the art of procrastination in his 2017 documentary film The Inertia Variations but the wilderness years fell away at the Usher Hall on Wednesday night as he returned with full band, including some old soldiers, to play two hefty sets to mark the release of Ensoulment.

This first new The The album in a quarter of a century was performed in its entirety in the first half, dubbed “the listening set” by Johnson, who politely requested full audience immersion. It’s a long but rewarding album, exuding Johnson’s familiar prowling urban blues sound on the autobiographical Some Days I Drink My Coffee by the Grave of William Blake.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot, inspired by a recent hospital stay, was arrayed with bowed and wah wah guitar, Kissing the Ring of POTUS with falsetto backing vocals and warm electric piano tones and the indie vaudeville of I Hope You Remember (The Things I Can’t Forget) – a cautious ode to AI – with an audience clapalong.

The capacity crowd were then suitably primed for “the dancing set” of fan favourites, which opened with the fidgety clatter of Infected. The following industrial funk of Armageddon Days Are Here (Again) was just one example of Johnson’s ability to write prescient political anthems.

Likewise, Heartland, a deft and devastating soulful portrait of Britain under Margaret Thatcher, had obvious 21st century resonances.