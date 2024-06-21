The Killers are set to play three arena shows in Scotland. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest bands are about to roll into Scotland.

It’s been a busy last few months for The Killers, with their Rebel Diamonds greatest hits album coming out in December and the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hot Fuss, which was released on June 7, 2004.

Brandon Flowers’ Las Vegas rockers have released seven studio albums to date, each of which has hit the top spot on the UK Album Charts and have sold over 28 million records worldwide.

They are now in the middle of their first arena tour since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful shows.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a three night stand in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Killers playing Glasgow?

The Killers play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Rebel Diamonds' tour on three consecutive nights on Tuesday, June 25, Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27.

Will there be a support act?

The Killers will be joined by local Scottish heroes Travis on all three nights. Formed in Glasgow in 1990, Travis hit the big time with their second album The Man Who. It spent nine weeks at the top of the UK Album Charts and spawned the hit singles Writing to Reach You, Driftwood, Why Does It Always Rain on Me? and Turn. Their 10th studio album, L.A. Times, is set to be released in July. It’s a pretty big deal to have Travis supporting at the Hydro - they’ll be returning to the venue for their own headline show later in the year.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm and the organisers have yet to confirm official stage times - watch this space. Having said that, if it follows the usual timing for Hydro shows, expect Travis on stage at around 7.30pm, with The Killers kicking off at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available for all three nights here starting at £98.20 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

Standing areas are over 14s only, with under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult. Seated areas are over 8s only and, again under-16s hmust be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely The Killers setlist?

The Killers are likely to mix it up a bit in Glasgow, particularly because they are playing three nights, so unless your name is Brandon Flowers it’s impossible to know exactly what they’ll play. Having said that, expect to hear a fair few of the following, taken from the setlist for a recent gig in Manchester.