The Killers will play three shows in Scotland next year.

Fresh from releasing greatest hits compilation album 'Rebel Diamonds', The Killers have announced a UK tour for next year.

Celebrating the band’s 20 years of hits such as 'Mr Brightside' and 'When You Were Young', they'll be playing arenas for the first time since 2017’s 'Wonderful Wonderful' tour.

It'll mean the shows will be relatively intimate compared to their recent run of festival and stadium headlining shows - including two sold out nights at London’s Emirates Stadium last year.

And there's good news for Scottish fans of Brandon Flowers' band - with a stop in Scotland scheduled.

When are The Killers playing Scotland in 2024?

The Killers will play three consecutive gigs at Glasgow's Hydro arena on Tuesday, June 25, Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27. The third night was a late addition 'due to phenomenal demand'.

Doors for all three nights will be at 6.30pm

When are tickets on sale?

The tickets for all dates are available now here, priced from £52.80-£223.05.

Are there any age restrictions?

The standing are is for those over the age of 14 only and anybody under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. You must be over the age of 8 for the seated areas and again under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Is there a support act?

No support has been announced yet, but expect at least one other act to join The Killers on the bill. Watch this space for more details.

What's the likely setlist?

The Killers have been playing a career-spanning greatest hits set for much of 2023, so don't expect them to stray far from the template next year. Expect to hear the majority of these songs they played at a recent gig in Brazil: