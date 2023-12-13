All Sections
The Killers Scotland Gigs 2024: Hydro concerts dates, tickets, likely setlist, support and age restrictions

The Las Vegas rockers will be playing a hit-packed set.

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
The Killers will play three shows in Scotland next year.The Killers will play three shows in Scotland next year.
Fresh from releasing greatest hits compilation album 'Rebel Diamonds', The Killers have announced a UK tour for next year.

Celebrating the band’s 20 years of hits such as 'Mr Brightside' and 'When You Were Young', they'll be playing arenas for the first time since 2017’s 'Wonderful Wonderful' tour.

It'll mean the shows will be relatively intimate compared to their recent run of festival and stadium headlining shows - including two sold out nights at London’s Emirates Stadium last year.

And there's good news for Scottish fans of Brandon Flowers' band - with a stop in Scotland scheduled.

Here's what you need to know.

When are The Killers playing Scotland in 2024?

The Killers will play three consecutive gigs at Glasgow's Hydro arena on Tuesday, June 25, Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27. The third night was a late addition 'due to phenomenal demand'.

Doors for all three nights will be at 6.30pm

When are tickets on sale?

The tickets for all dates are available now here, priced from £52.80-£223.05.

Are there any age restrictions?

The standing are is for those over the age of 14 only and anybody under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. You must be over the age of 8 for the seated areas and again under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Is there a support act?

No support has been announced yet, but expect at least one other act to join The Killers on the bill. Watch this space for more details.

What's the likely setlist?

The Killers have been playing a career-spanning greatest hits set for much of 2023, so don't expect them to stray far from the template next year. Expect to hear the majority of these songs they played at a recent gig in Brazil:

  1. Sam's Town
  2. Enterlude
  3. When You Were Young
  4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  5. Smile Like You Mean It
  6. Shot at the Night
  7. Blowback
  8. In Another Life
  9. Spaceman
  10. Somebody Told Me
  11. boy
  12. Spirit
  13. A Dustland Fairytale
  14. Have All the Songs Been Written?
  15. Runaways
  16. Read My Mind
  17. Dying Breed
  18. Caution
  19. All These Things That I've Done
  20. This River Is Wild
  21. Under the Gun
  22. Human
  23. Mr. Brightside
